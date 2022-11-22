Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.