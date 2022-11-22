Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $17.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 88,690 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

