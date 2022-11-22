Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $17.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 88,690 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
See Also
