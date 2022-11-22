Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.19

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.19 and traded as high as C$50.62. Altus Group shares last traded at C$50.48, with a volume of 79,605 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AIF. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

