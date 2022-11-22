Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Down 0.7 %

ETR:AAD opened at €112.60 ($114.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($82.24) and a 1-year high of €189.00 ($192.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.93.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

