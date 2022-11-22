Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,368.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,946.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,019.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 522,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after acquiring an additional 498,012 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $943.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,139 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.