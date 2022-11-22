Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,069.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,123 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after buying an additional 9,830,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,202,879,000 after buying an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,412 shares of company stock worth $7,914,139. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.