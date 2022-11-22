AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of AMC Entertainment worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $38,000. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

