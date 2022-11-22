Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Amedisys worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

