America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.54

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $19.10. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 47,097 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a current ratio of 17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.
America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.