America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.54

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $19.10. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 47,097 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a current ratio of 17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

