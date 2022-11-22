American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.66. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 90,613 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APEI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Public Education Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
