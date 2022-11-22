American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.66. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 90,613 shares trading hands.

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

