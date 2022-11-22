American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in American States Water by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

