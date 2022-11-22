American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

