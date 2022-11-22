AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.80. AMREP shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,285 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMREP in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
AMREP Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.