AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.80. AMREP shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,285 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMREP in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.