ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.93

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.08. ANA shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 1,903 shares.

ANA Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

ANA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.