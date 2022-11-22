Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,383.57 ($40.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($37.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.39) to GBX 3,400 ($40.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.00) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($7,999.01). Insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock worth $720,625 over the last 90 days.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,120 ($36.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.27. The company has a market cap of £41.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.08).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

