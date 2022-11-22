Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 370,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,463. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

