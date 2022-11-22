Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 2.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 181,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

