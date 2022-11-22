Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:AIT opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.