Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

