ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.00. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 189,568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

