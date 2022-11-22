ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.00. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 189,568 shares trading hands.
ARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
