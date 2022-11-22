ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.83

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$18.67. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 3,275,050 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.46.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.83.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

