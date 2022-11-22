Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

