ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

