ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.