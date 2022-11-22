Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.91

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.91 and traded as low as $18.60. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 4,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

