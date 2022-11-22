Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Aroundtown Stock Down 2.8 %

AT1 opened at €2.42 ($2.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.07. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of €6.27 ($6.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

