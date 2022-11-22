Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.05 and traded as low as C$9.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 311,563 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.22.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji purchased 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,735,476.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $49,959 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.