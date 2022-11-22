Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.05 and traded as low as C$9.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 311,563 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.22.
The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
