ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 602.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

