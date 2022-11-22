ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASM International from €379.00 ($386.73) to €368.00 ($375.51) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASM International from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Stock Down 2.7 %

ASMIY stock opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.98. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $484.92.

About ASM International

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.