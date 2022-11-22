ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.05) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.90) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($6.98) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,397.92 ($16.53).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 658.50 ($7.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a market cap of £658.60 million and a PE ratio of 2,108.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 899.82. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,648 ($31.31).

Insider Buying and Selling

About ASOS

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($311,599.86). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,487.70). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($311,599.86).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

