Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,881,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

