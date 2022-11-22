Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Atkore worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Atkore by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Atkore by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 32.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

