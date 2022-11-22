ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$42.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$30.60 and a one year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.