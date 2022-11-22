ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.67

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.67 and traded as high as C$42.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$42.08, with a volume of 107,878 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATA. Cormark reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

