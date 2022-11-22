Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.65

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as low as $22.80. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 399 shares.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57.
Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.