Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.65

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as low as $22.80. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 399 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

