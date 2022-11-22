Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 635 at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.68) to GBX 550 ($6.50) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($4.94) to GBX 441 ($5.21) in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($8.28) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $585.67.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

