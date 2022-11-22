AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.83

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.83 and traded as high as C$26.75. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 114,516 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.72.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$669.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

