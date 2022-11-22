AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $14.85. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 368,163 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.03.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
