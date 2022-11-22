AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $14.85. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 368,163 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

