Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Avient worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.1% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $10,179,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 266.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 172,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

