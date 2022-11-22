Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 124,482 shares changing hands.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

