Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.79. Aware shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 48,248 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aware Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

About Aware

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

See Also

