Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.79. Aware shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 48,248 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Aware Trading Up 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware
About Aware
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
See Also
