AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.90 ($33.57) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at €26.99 ($27.54) on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($28.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.53.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

