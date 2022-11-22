Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.16 million and a P/E ratio of -221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

