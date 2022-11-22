B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Increases Dividend

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

