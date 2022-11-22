BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.83. BAB shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,010 shares.

BAB Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

BAB Dividend Announcement

About BAB

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

