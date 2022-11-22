Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 221,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.