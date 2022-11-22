Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,685,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,090 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

