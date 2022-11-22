Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of First Financial Northwest worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Insider Activity at First Financial Northwest

In related news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

FFNW opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

First Financial Northwest Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.