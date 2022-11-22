Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
