Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.43. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 108,238 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

