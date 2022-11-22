Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.55

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $17.18. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2,798 shares.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.40.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.